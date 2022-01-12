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Discussion - A Little More Detail on the Deadly Winter
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81 views • January 12, 2022
This is a little more detail on the deadly winter and a couple more things I have NOT been able to shake about what is soon coming.
ANOTHER THING I forgot to talk about in the video because I did not have it on my list – the next two days after I made the Deadly Winter video, I kept seeing in my spirit that people were dying in their houses and no one could come and remove the bodies, I think maybe because of the ice on the roads, but I’m not sure if that was the only reason. I also saw no police or ambulances were running.
I will post more videos with any more detail I receive.
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and
YouTuber, who has walked through numerous wilderness
experiences.
She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a
weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and
encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ.
Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually
feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day.
Glynda resides in Arkansas where she is currently working
on her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
ANOTHER THING I forgot to talk about in the video because I did not have it on my list – the next two days after I made the Deadly Winter video, I kept seeing in my spirit that people were dying in their houses and no one could come and remove the bodies, I think maybe because of the ice on the roads, but I’m not sure if that was the only reason. I also saw no police or ambulances were running.
I will post more videos with any more detail I receive.
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and
YouTuber, who has walked through numerous wilderness
experiences.
She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a
weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and
encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ.
Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually
feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day.
Glynda resides in Arkansas where she is currently working
on her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
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