Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Holy Spirit In the OT-Am I Lost If I'm Fearful - What's Up Prof 80
A few of the large volume of questions received, are addressed in this episode i.e. Bible verses that seem to be contradicting; The presence of the Holy Spirit in the Old Testament; If I am fearful, am I lost; Will satan deceive people after the close of probation; Is Israel still the covenant people of God?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.