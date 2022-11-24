Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Holy Spirit In the OT-Am I Lost If I'm Fearful - What's Up Prof 80

A few of the large volume of questions received, are addressed in this episode i.e. Bible verses that seem to be contradicting; The presence of the Holy Spirit in the Old Testament; If I am fearful, am I lost; Will satan deceive people after the close of probation; Is Israel still the covenant people of God?

