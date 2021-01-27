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Arrested for charity work during lockdown
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41 views • January 27, 2021
Nick Smith of West Sussex was arrested yesterday (26th Jan 2021) for "breach of Covid restrictions". He has for many months been making soup, and handing it out to anyone who needs it (free of charge), on a Monday at the local park in Forest Row. It has been very much appreciated by the local community during this difficult time.
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