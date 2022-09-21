Here’s the Best Thing You Can To Start Preparing for Hard Times

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhFUfxi62JA

In this video, Charles from the YouTube channel Survival Preparedness for Beginners, shares one way people can jumpstart their prepping journey.

One of the best ways to get a sense of what prepping is all about is by simply starting with FOOD. 🍚

Charles shares that one of the best things beginner preppers can do is to start by storing rice.

Rice is an excellent first food to store because this staple grain is not only affordable, but also easy to cook and has a long shelf-life – making it an IDEAL staple to start building your stockpile! 👈

Investing in food that has long shelf life such as rice and beans in your stockpile will definitely help make your life a lot easier when times get hard. 🌾

