Mt. Shasta and Miracle Healings! New Diamond Chakra – Matthew Speaks!

Hello Friends, On
this Out of this World Radio show, I will be discussing my upcoming
trips to Mt. Shasta in Northern California and the miracle healings
which occur there! People have had their eyesight and hearing
restored, as well as being healed from Lyme’s disease and many
other ailments. For more information, please email Ted at:
[email protected]
or visit “Spiritual trips” at: www.outofthisworldreadings.com
The cost is $250 and includes free camping. People often see
Sasquatch, UFOs, and meet the Telosians and the Pleadians! Second
part of the program is an interview with Carolyn White, an expert in
chakras where we discuss the new diamond shaped 8th chakra
as we shift into the higher dimensions. The last part of the program
is with Suzy Ward of Matthew Speaks with messages from her son on the
other side about how the light is winning on this planet! See:
www.matthewspeaks.com I
hope you can all listen to thi amazing and wonderful program! Ted,
Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com
www.outofthisworldreadings.com
