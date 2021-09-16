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INDIAN ARMY: 5 VACCINATED SOLDIERS HAVE HEART ATTACK IN 5KM RUN
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192 views • September 16, 2021
"The soldiers of the country got the vaccine and when they were running, many people have fainted. And many had a terrible heart attack, Now tell me is the vaccine right?"
OF COURSE, this is being labelled as "fake news".
They just died of sunstroke "on a hot day"
OF COURSE, this is being labelled as "fake news".
They just died of sunstroke "on a hot day"
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