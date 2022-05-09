The Shocking Truth! The Hegelian Dialectic and the Coming Food Shortage

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(May 9, 2022) Seth Holehouse breaks down who and what is behind the coming food shortage and also answers: "Why?".
The article mentioned in the video: https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/new-controlled-food-system-is-now-in-place-and-they-will-stop-at-nothing-to-accelerate-their-control/
Seth Holehouse's full hour on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v141lac-the-shocking-truth-burning-food-factories-bird-flu-and-engineered-food-cris.html
Seth Holehouse's "Man in America": https://maninamerica.com/
Rise TV: https://rise.tv/