You’re Being Lied To!

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Geoengineered fires, military helicopters, vehicles and equipment constantly on the move, a supposed deadly flu “bug” going around the world now is all part of an agenda they don’t want people knowing. This agenda is called “Agenda 21!” If you are not aware of it by this point in time, I’d recommend researching that agenda immediately!