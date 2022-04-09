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Has All Of History Been Faked? - John Hamer
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169 views • April 09, 2022
Author and Researcher John Hamer joins Liberty Monks and details how everything we have been taught about history, from the Revolutionary War to the sinking of the Titanic to JFK, is false. Prepare to have your mind blown!
After spending most of his working life in the IT industry John has become a full-time professional geopolitical researcher, analyst, public speaker and author, having written and had published eight books to date, including: The Falsification of History, The Falsification of Science, Behind the Curtain, JFK A Very British Coup, RMS Olympic and Titanic's Last Secret.
http://www.libertymonks.com
After spending most of his working life in the IT industry John has become a full-time professional geopolitical researcher, analyst, public speaker and author, having written and had published eight books to date, including: The Falsification of History, The Falsification of Science, Behind the Curtain, JFK A Very British Coup, RMS Olympic and Titanic's Last Secret.
http://www.libertymonks.com
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