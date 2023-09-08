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Culture War | Guests: Brandon Dutcher and Ryan Haynie | Drag Queen Principal Hired in Oklahoma City | Ban on Child Sex Change Surgeries For Children Under 18 in Oklahomas
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
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7 views • September 08, 2023

Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs’ (OCPA) Brandon Dutcher (Senior Vice President) and Ryan Haynie (Criminal Justice Reform Fellow) joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast to discuss their mission of 30 years to watch out for the best interests of Oklahoma families, businesses, children and taxpayers. Brandon explains that in the past they have dealt with more fiscal issues but since around 2020, they have dealt with more severe, cultural issues such as a Drag Queen hired for a principal position in an Oklahoma City school. Ryan discusses the new Oklahoma ban on child sex change surgeries for children under 18 (Senate Bill 613) and the subsequent lawsuit with the ACLU.  He explains the status of the lawsuit and what could possibly ensue from a  precedent perspective down the road. Listeners are encouraged to call their state legislators, because that does make a difference, and to find a think tank organization in their respective states. 


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www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

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Links:

https://ocpathink.org/


https://youtu.be/34HCN9LHEeI?si=6bCd6o8_9FFn-P


https://ocpathink.org/post/independent-journalism/ocpa-defends-ban-on-child-sex-change-surgeries


www.momsonamission.net 





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educationmomsonamissonbrandon dutcher and ryan haynie
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy