Military experts are already calling the battle for the village of 'Robotino' the second 'Bakhmut' for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the battle for 'Bakhmut', the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost its most combat-ready units, while in the battle for the village of 'Robotino', the Ukrainian army lost practically all its combat-ready reserves. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine still could not fully capture this village.

***************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN