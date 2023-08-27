AFU Counteroffensive Turned Out To Be The Most Expensive NATO's Military Failure In HISTORY

Military experts are already calling the battle for the village of 'Robotino' the second 'Bakhmut' for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the battle for 'Bakhmut', the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost its most combat-ready units, while in the battle for the village of 'Robotino', the Ukrainian army lost practically all its combat-ready reserves. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine still could not fully capture this village.
***************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.