AFU Counteroffensive Turned Out To Be The Most Expensive NATO's Military Failure In HISTORY
Military experts are already calling the battle for the village of 'Robotino' the second 'Bakhmut' for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the battle for 'Bakhmut', the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost its most combat-ready units, while in the battle for the village of 'Robotino', the Ukrainian army lost practically all its combat-ready reserves. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine still could not fully capture this village.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

