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THE BAND - THE NIGHT THEY DROVE OLD DIXIE DOWN [THE LAST WALTZ]
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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77 views • August 10, 2023

RIP ROBBIE, CHEERS..... 😎

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them.  May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.  Amen.

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Jaime Royal "Robbie" Robertson (July 5, 1943 – August 9, 2023) was a Canadian musician. He is recognized for his work as lead guitarist for Bob Dylan in the mid-late 1960s and early-mid 1970s; as guitarist and songwriter with the Band from their inception until 1978, and for his career as a solo recording artist. Robertson's work with the Band was instrumental in creating the Americana music genre. Robertson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame as a member of the Band, and was inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame, both with the Band and on his own. He is ranked 59th in Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 greatest guitarists. As a songwriter, Robertson is credited with writing "The Weight", "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down", and "Up on Cripple Creek" with the Band, and had solo hits with "Broken Arrow" and "Somewhere Down the Crazy River", and many others. He was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Songwriters.


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