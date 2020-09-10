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Stupid BAD Police, or just ya Standard Australian Cop?👮♂️👮♀️
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74 views • September 10, 2020
What makes this worse is they could have dropped all charges to save face, but they didn’t!
They thought (along with their boss cops) after looking back at their video it was still a good idea to charge the guy!!
Well, these cops are now being punished for there stupidity!
It would be great if these were the only two stupid cops with stupid bosses, but it’s now the massive majority of new undereducated cops doing this “police work”... all in the name of keeping people safe!!!
Blame the government for the stupid police, they’re the ones who created this chaos because they refuse to get off their knees to the hand above them... like the reserve bank
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Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
They thought (along with their boss cops) after looking back at their video it was still a good idea to charge the guy!!
Well, these cops are now being punished for there stupidity!
It would be great if these were the only two stupid cops with stupid bosses, but it’s now the massive majority of new undereducated cops doing this “police work”... all in the name of keeping people safe!!!
Blame the government for the stupid police, they’re the ones who created this chaos because they refuse to get off their knees to the hand above them... like the reserve bank
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
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