My People Perish for Lack of Knowledge Word 1-20-24@11:57am (Uploaded 1-26-24)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A word from my lovely Jesus Christ and His concern for His children not being prepared for all that is to come.

My people perish for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320


Prayer Email:

[email protected]


Questions:

[email protected]


Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry


https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

