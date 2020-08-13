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EP 2054-9AM HUGE Revelation Could Make This Bigger Than "Spygate".  Contractors Accessed NSA Database For Insider Trading
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30 views • August 13, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2054 
THURSDAY - AUGUST 06, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3161982346 

EP 2054-9AM HUGE Revelation Could Make This Bigger Than "Spygate".  Contractors Accessed NSA Database For Insider Trading

What kind of inside information can be freely gleened from the NSA database? Correspondence between PUBLIC COMPANY CEO’s who are looking to do a merger, acquisition or spinoff of another public company; confidential audits of a company that may be in discussions to be acquired by a public company; confidential emails, phonecalls, texts between CEO’s, their accountants, their lawyers, their bankers, their competitors; their R & D department; their patent department.Once the secret NSA information is obtained, stock trades are placed (by the ELITES and their families/cohorts) to capitalize and monetize the information on any   stock exchange anywhere in the world.   EP 2054-9AM HUGE Revelation Could Make This Bigger Than “Spygate”. Contractors Accessed NSA Database For Insider Trading – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/2DAyFSy 


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