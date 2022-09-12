Mea Culpa for the Vaxxed

Confession and mea culpa from the unvaxxed to those who took the bioweapon shots and dismissed us as "conspiracy theorists." I wish your view of "reality" were true, that those in charge of this slaughterhouse actually cared about you and yours. Maybe if you had the dough, you would spread it around and do good things; but sadly, most of those who have an insane love of money have other ideas, none of which include what's best for God's children.