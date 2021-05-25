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World As Your Mirror
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We discuss the concept of the world as you mirror and how to curate a consciousness and presence to the way wee affect the world around us and how the external world affects us. We also explore the practicable methods of applying this awareness.
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=================================================
Follow us or connect with us on:
Website: http://phenomenosophy.com
Telegram: https://t.me/phenomenosophy
Minds: https://minds.com/phenomenosophy
Facebook: https://facebook.com/phenomenosophy
MeWe: https://pax.io/mewe
Locals: https://phenomenosophy.locals.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/phenomenosophy
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/phenomenosophy
Gab: https://gab.com/Phenomenosophy
Rumble: https://pax.io/rumble
BitChute: https://pax.io/bitchute
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@phenomenosophy
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