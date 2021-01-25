(MIAC #152) Global Changes Happening So Quickly Right Now

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The Right Media (Ben Shields) and ADAPT 2030 (David DuByne) compare what they see in the news as distraction for increasing food prices and societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•Cold times on our planet society contracts, economy, art,
population, invention, literature
•Younger Drays 12,500 years ago where global temperatures dropped and rose 10C in decades
•Who on our planet knows the squeeze point timeline moving to
2030?
•How would you control the population before the food shortages
come?
•Removing energy subsidies and ethanol mandates
•Debating the severity of climate change
•Vibrational frequencies on our Sun
•Everywhere You Look There is Something Weird, Strange or Out of
Place Going On
•Corruption in science to get more grant money
•Insurers are now refusing to insure farmers
•Beef prices and what happens when people sell their herds
•Raising goats or lamas
•How will people react to rationing in the USA
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