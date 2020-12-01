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The 7 Year Tribulation* HOW CLOSE ARE WE? ...Connecting..the..d.o.t.s...
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112 views • December 01, 2020
The 7 Year Tribulation is a time period in the last days on earth when the Anti Christ reveals himself and all hell breaks loose. In our quest to figure out HOW CLOSE ARE WE to this time, we take a look at MODERN WEAPONRY, and the CORONA VIRUS VACCINE and compare them with scripture. What we find is we've never been so close... We are faced NOW with making a choice, to take the MARK OF THE BEAST or not. Put on Wisdom, Discernment, your Imagination, and your Detective Cap and let's connect the dots.
How can you escape the coming tribulation? By making Jesus your personal Savior.
What do I do to make Jesus my Savior? Below is a link to show you how.
It's EASY and FREE!
Robert Breaker - How to Get Saved
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbb4xwYj19g&;t=6s
How can you escape the coming tribulation? By making Jesus your personal Savior.
What do I do to make Jesus my Savior? Below is a link to show you how.
It's EASY and FREE!
Robert Breaker - How to Get Saved
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbb4xwYj19g&;t=6s
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