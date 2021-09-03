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Archbishop Vigano: Great Reset is Masonic Blueprint to Introduce Luciferian Religion
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272 views • September 03, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles asks for help in identifying the Mystery Man protecting Patrick Byrne at a Mike Lindell election event earlier this year. Doc Burkhart reveals the latest update to the Amazon AWS terms of service, identifying a coming zombie apocalypse. The team also further examines Archbishop Vigano’s recent letter, focusing on how Freemasonry is driving the world into the arms of a Luciferian religion.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/2/21)
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/2/21)
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