Songwriter Battles Baby-Killing Cabal: Wow: New Pro-Life Anthem Delivers Powerful Message

Stew Peters Show





Music is the GREATEST gift that God has given us to bring us together!

Geoffrey Klerekoper joins to debut his NEW SONG “These Little Ones”, inspired by our documentary!





Geoffrey also emphasizes the importance of using music to promote the Word of God, and the duty of a Christian presence in the music industry!





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





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Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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