More Than 60,000 Soldiers Lose Their Jobs for Refusing the COVID Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/pqxb93c8
07/09/2022 Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen: The University of Minnesota found metformin, a very common generic drug, could be used off-label and potentially reduce hospitalizations and deaths with COVID-19. The idea of demand dating that the soldiers and the National Guard has to take a vaccine, which has now been identified with this BA.5 Omicron variant as virtually ineffective, makes no sense at all. The U.S. is making ‘victims’ of people who protect the country at their own risk