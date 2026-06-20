Forfeit Game - Prove Gayness - Sickos - Hypocrite Trudeau

Minor league PA baseball team CANCELS Pride game after players REFUSE to wear rainbow jerseys





York Revolution stated that the players’ decision not to wear Pride uniforms is “inconsistent” with the organization’s values.





A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team forfeited Thursday’s game after several players refused to wear special rainbow-themed uniforms for LGBTQ Pride night. York Revolution said that tickets to the game may be exchanged for any remaining 2026 season games.





The team was scheduled to face off against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.





https://thepostmillennial.com/minor-league-pa-baseball-team-cancels-pride-game-after-players-refuse-to-wear-rainbow-jerseys









California Requires Proof Of Gayness To Get Utility Contracts But Not Proof Of ID To Vote





California businesses have to go through a “gay-certification” process to receive special contracts meant for gay-owned companies, Christopher Rufo of City Journal reported Tuesday. If these business owners fail to sufficiently prove their claimed gayness, they may face up to a year in jail, while California’s vetting process for voters is practically nonexistent.





https://thefederalist.com/2026/06/18/california-requires-proof-of-gayness-to-get-utility-contracts-but-not-proof-of-id-to-vote/









Conservatives blast passage of Canada’s Bill C-9: ‘Today is a dark day’





Bill C-9 is an ‘assault on religious freedom’ and a ‘serious threat’ to the ‘fundamental rights of Canadians,’ Conservative MPs warned.





(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative MPs quickly blasted the official passage of the Liberal government’s Bill C-9, or the “Bible Ban” bill, as some have dubbed it, saying that it’s a “dark day” for Canadians of faith and that the new law will be used as “a tool to enforce Liberal DEI ideology.”





https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/conservatives-blast-passage-of-canadas-bill-c-9-today-is-a-dark-day/









UC Berkeley Camp Counselor Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Camper in Dorm





Another disturbing case involving a trusted adult accused of preying on a child has emerged in California.





A 27-year-old camp counselor and graduate of University of California, Berkeley has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old camper staying overnight in a campus residence hall.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/uc-berkeley-camp-counselor-arrested-after-allegedly-sexually/









Fired Florida Juvenile Probation Officer Kept Access to Sensitive Court Database for YEARS – Used It 106 Times to Tip Off Drug Traffickers About Active Arrest Warrants





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/shocking-fired-florida-juvenile-probation-officer-kept-access/









Illegal Alien Who Raped the Body of a Dead Man for 30 Minutes on NYC Subway Learns His Fate





A convicted illegal immigrant who sexually violated the corpse of a dead man on a New York City subway train for more than 30 minutes has been sentenced to five years in prison.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/illegal-alien-raped-body-dead-man-30-minutes/









Justin Trudeau defends going to US World Cup opener after backlash





Most Canadians weren’t buying his response, though, reminding Trudeau that he had urged Canadians to skip visits to the U.S. in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.





“ The guy who says don’t go to the U.S. is now literally living in the U.S. Politicians are the worst,” one critic wrote, with another suggesting, “As supportive elbower who promised to always stand by Canadians, I would have expected you to have Katy open for Canada, and be supportive here instead.”





https://www.msn.com/en-ca/entertainment/general/justin-trudeau-defends-going-to-us-world-cup-opener-after-backlash/ar-AA25CZM1