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Ottawa Rolling Thunder Rally Rant: Freemason Police and CBC News Brutal One Sided Coverage
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110 views • April 30, 2022
Here on my birthday (April 30th) I could not help myself, but stop to call out CBC News for their horrendous fear mongering coverage of the event and if you want a laugh and you have a Twitter account pleasego and look at the Ottawa City Police Twitter account and check out their Tweets. I have no idea who is running that account, but it is very juvenile for a police force. I mean look at this Tweet and tell me what's wrong with it and how silly it reads. This was a real Tweet. "Several vehicles attempted to occupy a downtown parking lot earlier this evening. All but one left the area. The remaining vehicle was towed and the driver trespassed from the property." Posted at 8:52 PM on April 29th, 2022.
Video footage courtesy of:
LIVE Ottawa part 2 - Rolling Thunder Biker Rally April 30th 2022
Mack John
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fq2KQgWV1NA
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Video footage courtesy of:
LIVE Ottawa part 2 - Rolling Thunder Biker Rally April 30th 2022
Mack John
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fq2KQgWV1NA
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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