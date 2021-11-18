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Top 10 Most Expensive Cars In The Word 2022
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71 views • November 18, 2021
Top 10 Most Expensive Cars In The Word 2021-2022. Today in this video we are going to list the top 10 most expensive production cars in the world. But before we begin, it should be noted that only production cars and cars which are still in production are only included in the list. One-off special cars like Bugatti's La Voiture Noire and cars like Ferrari Gto250, which are sold in auctions, are not included in the list.
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