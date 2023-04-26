Brandon's $40k Latex-MASK

Maybe they are running out of bodyDoubles? "....A source who knows someone who makes these $40k_masks tells me that this is exactly how the latexBehaves when you scratch it...."
Shows up when he's scratching neck. From Alexandra Bruce at www.ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Alexandra Bruce on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v2k8t0s-biden-aka-xiden-ana-brandon-is-an-actor-wearing-a-mask.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.