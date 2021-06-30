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Doctor Has Cured Thousands of COVID Patients - Warns against Jab
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30981 views • June 30, 2021
Dr. Manuel Aparicio from Mexico has cured thousands of Covid patients with Chlorine Dioxide, an inexpensive and effective treatment which is violently suppressed by the mainstream media and governments alike. Chlorine Dioxide is sold as Water Purification Solution and is bought in two small bottles, 28% Sodium Chlorite and 4% Hydrochloric Acid for around $30. How to prepare -> CL02 Docs -https://drive.google.com/file/d/1COAr6FQJFKpBvW3Kf3bIoWwfvdCVMlTA/view
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