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MASK-FREE SHOPPING HOURS - The Healthy American, Peggy Hall
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124 views • July 24, 2020
Peggy Hall discusses a solution to wearing masks. She proposes a letter campaign to companies for a "mask-free"shopping option for those in the community who cannot or will not wear a mask. And, she provides a letter example for use on her website: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/shop-mask-free-letter.
United We Stand rally in Sacramento on Saturday July 27th, 2020: https://youtu.be/_cM7nEewwS4
Her UTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwC7VpIHS2uJzJ0q5I11oQA
Her website:
United We Stand rally in Sacramento on Saturday July 27th, 2020: https://youtu.be/_cM7nEewwS4
Her UTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwC7VpIHS2uJzJ0q5I11oQA
Her website:
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