Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Al Qassam Bombs IDF Vehicles Street After Street; 'Punishment For Penetrating Into Gaza City'
channel image
The Prisoner
8858 Subscribers
Shop now
171 views
Published Yesterday

As the war rages, Hamas has escalated its attacks against Israeli troops. The Palestinian militant group has released a video of its operations in Gaza City. The clip shows Hamas' Al-Qassam fighters attacking Israeli armoured vehicles. Al-Qassam brigades can be seen bombing Israeli vehicles street after street. Israel reportedly lost several military-armoured vehicles in Hamas attacks.

Further Info:

Palestinian fighters destroyed 60 Israeli military vehicles in 3 days: Al-Qassam Brigades

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=276148

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

Keywords
gazaidfgaza cityisraeli armoured vehiclesal qassam brigades

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket