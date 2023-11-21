Al Qassam Bombs IDF Vehicles Street After Street; 'Punishment For Penetrating Into Gaza City'

As the war rages, Hamas has escalated its attacks against Israeli troops. The Palestinian militant group has released a video of its operations in Gaza City. The clip shows Hamas' Al-Qassam fighters attacking Israeli armoured vehicles. Al-Qassam brigades can be seen bombing Israeli vehicles street after street. Israel reportedly lost several military-armoured vehicles in Hamas attacks.
Further Info:
Palestinian fighters destroyed 60 Israeli military vehicles in 3 days: Al-Qassam Brigades
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=276148
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
