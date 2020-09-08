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Lawless Australian NWO Police Terrorise Australian Citizens
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1363 views • September 08, 2020
Posted on FB by Stephanie Mormanis on 9 May 2020
https://www.facebook.com/stephanie.mormanis/videos/10156959928091034/
Dramatic footage of a young mother being pulled away from her screaming son by a number of officers while protesting during the coronavirus pandemic. Other clips posted to social media show the woman speaking calmly with police near Parliament of New South Wales in Sydney’s CBD at around 3.30pm on Saturday, then being shoved into a police van as her screaming son is violently torn from her arms.
The woman was protesting with around 40 people against the coronavirus lockdown, as part of the “Exercising My Rights” group.
https://www.facebook.com/stephanie.mormanis/videos/10156959928091034/
Dramatic footage of a young mother being pulled away from her screaming son by a number of officers while protesting during the coronavirus pandemic. Other clips posted to social media show the woman speaking calmly with police near Parliament of New South Wales in Sydney’s CBD at around 3.30pm on Saturday, then being shoved into a police van as her screaming son is violently torn from her arms.
The woman was protesting with around 40 people against the coronavirus lockdown, as part of the “Exercising My Rights” group.
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