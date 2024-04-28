Create New Account
Hang on! Has POLAND lost it’s mind with this move against Russia Redacted w Clayton Morris
channel image
Neroke-5
30 Subscribers
222 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content 
Poland might have just lost its mind offering to bring nuclear weapons to Poland as a staging ground to strike Russia and China. Just when you thought the world couldn't get any crazier... Poland steps in.

