The Miracle of the Blue Zones

Alzheimer’s disease was first discovered in 1906 and since then “modern” medicine has manipulated the major media to keep a simple and incredibly effective cure a secret. Thanks to the internet and independent publishing, the information is widely available yet there are many major media distractions that prevent the dissemination of the facts about this cure. Reversing Alzheimer’s disease is possible by drinking silica rich water in the form of orthosilicic acid (OSA). There are over 25 peer reviewed published studies demonstrating how OSA reverses the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Dr Bill McGraw discusses the data and shows the proof so Alzheimer’s disease can become a problem of the past. He includes all the data and sources of information as well as the facts from the miracle Blue Zones. The Blue Zones are areas of the world where the drinking water naturally contains OSA. Anyone who suffers from symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia cannot afford to miss this!