War on Liberty: Federal Militarization of Local Police

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With local police looking and acting more like an occupying army than peace officers every year - how did it get this way? From funding, grants and joint task forces, get an overview of the federal programs that are driving this dangerous trend.
Path to Liberty: May 6, 2020
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