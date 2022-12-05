Reports from Under the Desk - 144,000 (Reprint)

144,000 | DNA Helix Due to content permissions being revoked and reported this show had to be removed. Refusing to let this ground breaking information reported from Chelle Wagner be silenced this episode has been "REPRINTED" for your viewing pleasure.
Originally aired 7.11.22
https://williamfkinney.com/a-beautiful-delusion
https://youtu.be/pRwaQBa5cbo
https://journals.plos.org/plosgenetics/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgen.1001111
https://earth-chronicles.com/ufo/new-dna-study-reveals-that-egyptian-pharaoh-ehnaton-amenhotep-iv-was-a-human-alien-hybrid.html
https://www.skywatchtv.com/2022/07/07/final1/
Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh
Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.