Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reports from Under the Desk - 144,000 (Reprint)
11 views
channel image
Heart of the Tribes
Published Yesterday |

144,000 | DNA Helix Due to content permissions being revoked and reported this show had to be removed. Refusing to let this ground breaking information reported from Chelle Wagner be silenced this episode has been "REPRINTED" for your viewing pleasure.

Originally aired 7.11.22

https://williamfkinney.com/a-beautiful-delusion
https://youtu.be/pRwaQBa5cbo 

https://journals.plos.org/plosgenetics/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgen.1001111

https://earth-chronicles.com/ufo/new-dna-study-reveals-that-egyptian-pharaoh-ehnaton-amenhotep-iv-was-a-human-alien-hybrid.html

https://www.skywatchtv.com/2022/07/07/final1/

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org


Keywords
corruptdnafallen angelswatchers000gene144seed warhelixheart of the tribereports from under the desk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket