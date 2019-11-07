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Replacement theology 1
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28 views • November 07, 2019
replacement theology or fulfillment theology, is a Christian doctrine which asserts that the New Covenant through Jesus Christ supersedes the Old Covenant, which was made exclusively with the Jewish people.
****FAIR USE NOTICE COPY RIGHT DISCLAIMER APPLIES, FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
We are Yahs Assembly; we are Truth Seekers,
desiring to worship the Creator according to his word.
John 4:23-24 But the hour is coming, and now is,
when the true worshipers shall worship the father in spirit and truth,
for the father also does seek such to worship him, Elohim is spirit,
and those who worship him need to worship in spirit and in truth..
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Bless this Ministry through PayPal @ https://paypal.me/yahsassembly
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For More great Insight on the True Biblical Word of Yah
Visit us online at our Website @ www.yahsassembly.org
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Thank You for your love and Prayer!
****FAIR USE NOTICE COPY RIGHT DISCLAIMER APPLIES, FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
We are Yahs Assembly; we are Truth Seekers,
desiring to worship the Creator according to his word.
John 4:23-24 But the hour is coming, and now is,
when the true worshipers shall worship the father in spirit and truth,
for the father also does seek such to worship him, Elohim is spirit,
and those who worship him need to worship in spirit and in truth..
**** If you were blessed by this Ministry and you would like to sow a seed,
Bless this Ministry through PayPal @ https://paypal.me/yahsassembly
Or through Patreon @ https://www.patreon.com/user?alert=2
For More great Insight on the True Biblical Word of Yah
Visit us online at our Website @ www.yahsassembly.org
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sche...
Vimeo https://vimeo.com/manage/356562276/ge...
Thank You for your love and Prayer!
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