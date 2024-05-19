Create New Account
The Inverted Angel | Jonathan Cahn Sermon
Brachaim's
Jonathan Cahn opens up one of the deepest and most relevant mysteries that everyone deals with - Satan as the Inverted Angel. Satan attempts to annihilate man by twisting him and turning things against man.

Keywords
destroyerinverterhasatan

