Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The global roll-out of experimental mRNA Covid "vaccines" was biggest medical scandal ever
channel image
GalacticStorm
2248 Subscribers
Shop now
160 views
Published 20 hours ago

German MEP Christine Anderson: The global roll-out of experimental mRNA Covid "vaccines" will be remembered "as the biggest medical scandal ever." "It will be known as the biggest crime to ever have been committed on mankind."


Credit: @AndersonAfDMdEP

https://twitter.com/i/status/1788536430743994403


Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket