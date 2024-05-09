The global roll-out of experimental mRNA Covid "vaccines" was biggest medical scandal ever

German MEP Christine Anderson: The global roll-out of experimental mRNA Covid "vaccines" will be remembered "as the biggest medical scandal ever." "It will be known as the biggest crime to ever have been committed on mankind."
Credit: @AndersonAfDMdEP
https://twitter.com/i/status/1788536430743994403
