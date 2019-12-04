KATERINA KOSTAKI BIBLIOGRAPHY/ΒΙΒΛΙΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΚΗ

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Born in Athens, Greece.
*Founder of the Global Spiritual Network entitled ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT http://katerinakostaki.wixsite.com/academyofinnerlight
She has published 8 books, 5 Greek and 3 English published ones all available on Amazon.
*Member of the Club for UNESCO Art, Literature, and Science of Greece.
*Associate in Ginunited.com
*Former Contributor to THE EDEN MAGAZINE, California, USA.
*Broadcaster on her Live Shows entitled DREAM STATES RELOADED (Greek language) on Spirituality, Angeltherapy, Esoterism, Metaphysics, Unexplained Phenomenon, Mysteries etc. on her secret Facebook group ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT http://www.facebook.com/groups/academyofinnerlight & Youtube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/katerinakostaki1966.
As author, her articles/newsletters/poetry, are related to spirituality, spiritual coaching/ counseling, spiritual healing, mythology, esoteric research, self-improvement, historical reviews, Nature protection,
New Age, mystery and metaphysics have appeared in several publications (trade–union, local and cultural) both in print and online.
She writes and translates her articles /poems/newsletters in Greek and English language.
Katerina Kostaki inspiration is derived from multiply sources:
Classic Hellenism and Ancient Greek Mythology as well as history, Spirituality, traditions values inherited by Ancient Wisdom distilled from centuries but above all her inner voices and personal metaphysical experiences and psychic abilities.
What the author states is that her basic motive for starting writing of her books, articles, newsletters and poems is her willing to assist each human embarking a life journey through the unique realm of words and pictures, a mysterious journey through infinite timelines that allow fantasy prevail and provide people with precious values and models that strength in mind, soul and body.
WEBPAGES/BLOGS
AMAZON PAGE
http://www.amazon.com/Katerina-Kostaki/e/B005VBDUI2
FACEBOOK PROFESSIONAL PAGE
http://www.facebook.com/authorkaterinakostaki
FACEBOOK CLOSED GROUP
(ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT)
http://www.facebook.com/groups/academyofinnerlight
FACEBOOK PAGE
http://www.facebook.com/academyofinnerlight
FACEBOOK PROFILE
http://www.facebook.com/katerinakostaki
http://www.twitter.com/katerinakostaki
YOUTUBE
http://www.youtube.com/user/katerinakostaki1966
http://www.linkedin.com/in/katerinakostaki
http://www.instagram.com/katerina_kostaki_official
WEBPAGE
http://KaterinaKostaki.wixsite.com/academyofinnerlight
BLOG
http://endlesslifejourney.blogspot.com
BLOG
http://www.academyofinnerlight.com
e-mail:[email protected]
Ελληνικές Εκδόσεις/Greek Publications
*Το ταξίδι της ζωής φέρνει ελπίδες/The Life Journey that carries Hopes-Greek Edition :https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1546615407/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i8
*Συμπαντικό Φως/Cosmic Light-Greek Edition:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1548026239/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i7
*Συμπαντικά Ειδύλλια/Cosmic Romances-Greek Edition:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/154678327X/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i4
*Εσώτερες Φωνές (Μηνύματα απο τον Φύλακα Άγγελο μου)/Inner Voices Within:Messages from my Guardian Angel-Greek Edition:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1978175310/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i6
*Η Πριγκίπισσα της Πορφύρας/The Princess of Porphyra (Volume 1) (Greek Edition):
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1977555136/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i3
Αγγλικές Εκδόσεις/English Publications
Cosmic Light:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1456832794/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i2
The Angels Planet:Tales from Alcyone, Pleiades Constellation:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1546879102/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vamf_taft_p1_i1
Inner Voices Within:Messages from my Guardian Angel:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1545496102/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
ALTERNATIVELY VISIT MY AMAZON PAGE/ΕΝΑΛΛΑΚΤΙΚΑ EΠΙΣΚΕΦΤΕΙΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΣΕΛΙΔΑ ΜΟΥ ΣΤΟ ΑΜΑΖΟΝ:https://www.amazon.com/Katerina-Kostaki/e/B005VBDUI2