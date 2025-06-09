© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adopting Heresy
1
8 views • 16 hours ago
- LA Riots/War
- Jews --> Frankfurt School --> Critical Theory --> Critical Race Theory --> DEI --> Destruction of White and Christian Nations.
- Easy to destroy, hard to build.
- No such thing as "we are all Americans"
- The Church as a Twelve Step Program for Losers
- Jesus is the racist and antisemite that the Jews have warned you against.
- Adopting Heresy
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
Keywords
