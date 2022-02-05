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Virginia Mother Slams School Officials Over “Asinine Political Theater" Mask Mandate
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51 views • February 05, 2022
A Virginia mother’s impassioned speech before her children’s school board has gone viral after she pointed out that their mask policy is pure political theater and has “turned kids’ lives upside down at school for what is essentially a non-risk.”
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