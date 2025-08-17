BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

When & Why Russia Nukes America?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
46 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 1 day ago

Both David Wilkerson and Dumitru Duduman prophesied that Russia would nuke America in our future. When? Why?

Let's examine the history since 2014 of why we need a proposed peace treaty between Russia and America and the world in 2025.

Then, let's examine what will cause Russia to nuke America in our future.

Cited video links:

Victor Davis Hanson: Trump-Putin’s High-Stakes Summit Tomorrow https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYpP-KjKa2o&t=3s

3 The Funeral HD Rebecca Sterling

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bZu-9n5lfo&list=PLUgdm9tzKo8sOh3bQuOFptXKONua-XGUg&index=4

In ONE DAY America Will BURN God's Warning Dumitru Duduman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcDGp7X3ZkY

The Earth Will Flip Over [Ben Davidson] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPJy1Z9n6q4


Keywords
trumpww3putinbible prophecyrevelationend of days
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy