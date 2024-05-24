[Mar 19, 2024] CuttingEdge Daily: Who Controls this world?

Desposyni is a name given to the blood-relatives of Jesus through His mother, Mary. They are believed by some to have had a large part in the leadership of the Church in its formative years up through the 4th century, at which time references to the Desposyni seem to have disappeared. Many attribute this to violent persecution against Jewish Christians, Desposyni in particular. There are some who believe that Jesus Christ married Mary Magdalene and had children with her, whom are also called Desposyni. It is believed that this dynasty exists yet today and has played a large role in world government and religious leadership.

Rex Deus also attributes its lineage to the supposed marriage of Jesus and Mary, but also goes back to King David and, even further, to the High Priest Aaron, Moses’ brother. According to theorists, the Rex Deus have kept their bloodline pure throughout the last few thousand years and are supposedly custodians of the "true" secrets of Judaism and Christianity.

Let's take a closer look.

For exclusive content and up to date information check out https://www.nystv.org #MassMindControl #truther #midnightride #ThinkForYourself #ConspiracyTheories #hiddenknowledge #NYSTV #truthers #InvisibleGovernment





https://www.facebook.com/groups/4099882376759671

NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org

https://invi.tt/YBFG





#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV

#Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide

#Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ

#Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBab

CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Hc

#RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZo

NYSTV on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV





Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people!