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The Making of Josephs | Mark Johnson
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2564 views • October 04, 2021
This message will inspire you to embrace humility, stop resisting impatience and lock into the fruits of the Spirit, to become the trusted steward of the Father's Kingdom for these end days. Mark gives a concise message that will inspire you, challenge you and spur you on to journey into becoming trustworthy, discerning and matured sons of God, as we approach this new season.
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