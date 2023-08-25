Melissa Elkas, CNN Staffer Dies After ‘Medical Emergency’ at NYC Headquarters (Aug'23)

CNN Anchors Pay Tribute to Colleague Melissa Elkas, Who Died Suddenly After Medical Emergency
Anderson Cooper and Poppy Harlow honored the veteran graphics operator with emotional on-air tributes
By Virginia Chamlee Published on August 3, 2023 02:31PM EDT
CNN staffers are mourning the loss of Melissa Elkas, a veteran electronic graphics operator, who died on Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency.
In an internal memo sent to employees on Wednesday and obtained by PEOPLE, network executives said Elkas had worked at CNN for 26 years, most recently in New York City.
"We have some heartbreaking news to share with you all. Earlier
today, a member of our CNN family, Melissa Elkas, an Electronics
Graphics Operator for CNN New York, experienced a medical emergency and
later passed away at the hospital," the memo read.
https://people.com/cnn-staffer-melissa-elkas-death-medical-emergency-7569365
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/cnn-staffer-dies-after-medical-emergency-at-nyc-headquarters-memo/ar-AA1eIikF
