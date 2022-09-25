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https://gnews.org/post/p1pcj245c
09/22/2022 Dr. Marty Makary says in an interview with Tucker Carlson at Fox News: COVID vaccines cause myocarditis in children, and 63% of children after myocarditis had evidence of heart swelling months down the road on MRI