Cops forcibly remove FREE PALESTINE flag from Bernie Sanders' rally

87 views • 2 weeks ago

Includes at least six C-17s likely carrying Patriot defense systems to southern Israel, and more bringing munitions for B-2 stealth bombers in Diego Garcia

US sends 300+ military hardware delivery flights to Middle East in last 3 weeks — military blogger

Adding, flight data was shown, with the following:

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.