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Deagel Doom: Mysterious Website Reveals More About 2025 Mass Death
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244 views • August 13, 2021
Buzzand_NZ: A few months old but still worth watching. Interesting to note that New Zealand's population stands at 5 million in 2021 but it is forecasted to fall to 3.3 million by 2025.......
Today on TruNews, we discuss a new prediction by the publishers of military-analyst outlet Deagel.com, forecasting that 233 million Americans will leave or be killed by 2025, and societal collapse, and nuclear and biological war with Russia and China will cause this dramatic end to the United States as we know it.
We also compare this projection with the war plan shared by Communist General Chee Haotin, which argued for the extermination and occupation of the West by Beijing’s billions after “cleaning out” the current population with a bioweapon first strike.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 01/28/2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss a new prediction by the publishers of military-analyst outlet Deagel.com, forecasting that 233 million Americans will leave or be killed by 2025, and societal collapse, and nuclear and biological war with Russia and China will cause this dramatic end to the United States as we know it.
We also compare this projection with the war plan shared by Communist General Chee Haotin, which argued for the extermination and occupation of the West by Beijing’s billions after “cleaning out” the current population with a bioweapon first strike.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 01/28/2021
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