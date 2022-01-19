Korean Doctor Lee Yeong Mi Found Worm-Like Floating Objects in Serum of Vaccinated Patients

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On 13 January, Covid-19 Truth-finding Physicians held an emergency press conference at the Korea Press Center in Seoul, South Korea, to release the blood tests of experimental virus recipients, Dr. Lee Yeong Mii, South Korean obstetrics and gynecology specialist, shows the worm-like floating objects found in the serum of vaccine recipients at a press conference.