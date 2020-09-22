Foreign Policy With Robert Inlakesh - US Unilaterally Imposes New Sanctions On Iran Despite UN Vote

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Welcome to Foreign Policy with Robert Inlakesh. In this series Robert dives into some of the most important foreign policy discussions of today while highlighting the most important information - primarily that which is missed, excluded or misrepresented by the MSM.
Robert's Documentary "Steal Of The Century"
Part 1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vk8Cq2jXhYI
Part 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3OqReiTpXI