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Democrats Hate Americans, They Tell You All The Time
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130 views • April 12, 2021
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Sources used in video:
NY to pay illegals with tax money - https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/04/08/new-york-is-going-to-pay-undocumented-immigrants-an-incredible-amount-of-money-for-not-working-during-pandemic-n357529
This is what CPS & others allow - https://thefreethoughtproject.com/government-facility-massive-child-sex-torture/
Cops really suck - https://www.the-sun.com/news/2675405/cops-threaten-pepper-spray-soldier-caron-nazario/
NY Times run by China - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/several-new-york-times-staff-previously-worked-for-ccp-controlled-media-report_3768622.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-11&mktids=7b98d9590e0d9b93e3dc2bd608497ef0&est=Bg2y8I0aJOMZBfix9whzLzKXZVIGubaDZkAoB3AEMDzlJRvaNvJnZdhq5NCQmls%3D
Anti-capitalist BLM leader living large - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/marxist-black-lives-matter-founder-didnt-just-buy-million-dollar-compound-bought-four-high-end-homes-complete-airplane-hangars/
We the people are the answer - https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2021/04/11/byrne-pulitzer-lindell-others-bring-hope-at-las-vegas-event-organized-by-we-the-people-usa-alliance/
Billionaires get richer - https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/global-billionaires-wealth-increase-4-trillion-during-pandemic
United airlines going red - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/united-subsidized-ccp-propaganda-flights/
Here come social credit scores - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/begins-financial-giant-merril-lynch-assigns-environmental-social-governance-esg-scores-rate-customers-just-like-chinese-communist-party-video/
Rapper DMX dies after vaccine - https://noqreport.com/2021/04/10/family-member-confirms-dmx-given-covid-vaccine-days-before-lethal-heart-attack/
Philipines punish with squats - https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/546955-man-dies-after-philippines-police-make-him-do-300-squats?rl=1
Create a real Jurassic park - https://futurism.com/the-byte/neuralink-cofounder-tech-build-actual-jurassic-park
Japan to dump radioactive water in ocean - https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/japan-dumps-fukushima-radioactive-water-into-ocean.html
Woke supremacy schools - https://reason.com/2021/04/07/microaggressions-uva-student-kieran-bhattacharya-threat/
Superman dog - https://twitter.com/TheWorldOfFunny/status/1369934034923577344
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A $1 Per Month Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
NY to pay illegals with tax money - https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/04/08/new-york-is-going-to-pay-undocumented-immigrants-an-incredible-amount-of-money-for-not-working-during-pandemic-n357529
This is what CPS & others allow - https://thefreethoughtproject.com/government-facility-massive-child-sex-torture/
Cops really suck - https://www.the-sun.com/news/2675405/cops-threaten-pepper-spray-soldier-caron-nazario/
NY Times run by China - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/several-new-york-times-staff-previously-worked-for-ccp-controlled-media-report_3768622.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-11&mktids=7b98d9590e0d9b93e3dc2bd608497ef0&est=Bg2y8I0aJOMZBfix9whzLzKXZVIGubaDZkAoB3AEMDzlJRvaNvJnZdhq5NCQmls%3D
Anti-capitalist BLM leader living large - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/marxist-black-lives-matter-founder-didnt-just-buy-million-dollar-compound-bought-four-high-end-homes-complete-airplane-hangars/
We the people are the answer - https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2021/04/11/byrne-pulitzer-lindell-others-bring-hope-at-las-vegas-event-organized-by-we-the-people-usa-alliance/
Billionaires get richer - https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/global-billionaires-wealth-increase-4-trillion-during-pandemic
United airlines going red - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/united-subsidized-ccp-propaganda-flights/
Here come social credit scores - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/begins-financial-giant-merril-lynch-assigns-environmental-social-governance-esg-scores-rate-customers-just-like-chinese-communist-party-video/
Rapper DMX dies after vaccine - https://noqreport.com/2021/04/10/family-member-confirms-dmx-given-covid-vaccine-days-before-lethal-heart-attack/
Philipines punish with squats - https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/546955-man-dies-after-philippines-police-make-him-do-300-squats?rl=1
Create a real Jurassic park - https://futurism.com/the-byte/neuralink-cofounder-tech-build-actual-jurassic-park
Japan to dump radioactive water in ocean - https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/japan-dumps-fukushima-radioactive-water-into-ocean.html
Woke supremacy schools - https://reason.com/2021/04/07/microaggressions-uva-student-kieran-bhattacharya-threat/
Superman dog - https://twitter.com/TheWorldOfFunny/status/1369934034923577344
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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